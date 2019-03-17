Gloria Jean, 78, was born to the late Everent Elijah and Alice LeNora Smith. She was a mother figure to many, positively impacting several lives with her beautiful smile, infectious laughter, warm heart and was always ready with an encouraging word. She loved unconditionally and freely. Gloria Jean separated from this life on Thursday March 7, 2019 at her home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edward "Bobby" Smith. She leaves to cherish her awesome memories, husband of 56 years, Howard Bradley Walker, Jr.; her loving children, Everent Vonzell (Pam) Walker, Rhonda Michelle (Ezell) Kendrick, Angela "Angel" (Hank) Scott, Howard Walker, III, Kenny (LaTasha) Walker; brother, Milton (Mary) Smith; sisters in law, Gladys Smith and Emogene Adams; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of her life will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Rest In Glory Jean (Momma). You are sorely missed. For more details please contact the family. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary