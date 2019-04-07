|
Gloria L. Jones age 83, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 12pm to 8pm with family hours 6pm to 8pm, Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St. Thursday April 11th, 2019 with viewing at 8:30am at Holy Angels Cathedrals, 640 Tyler Street, Gary, IN 46402 with funeral service starting at 9:30am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019