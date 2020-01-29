|
Gloria W. Terry formerly known as Gloria Lynn age 92 passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was a graduate of Wendell Phillips High School in Chicago, Illinois. Gloria had many accomplishments organized a Senior Citizens Club, and the Gloria Lynn with her common sense WLNR 106 on your dial. She also had another show in Gary, Indiana at Cable Vision on Channel 21 in the Old Sears building. Gloria was a seamstress at Spiegel Department Store. She was preceded in death her husband Charles Terry; parents Leon Earles and Mary Z. Bell. Gloria is survived by her loving daughter that was by her side at the time of her death Erica Gloria Terry. Other daughters Gail Hayes, Margo Stewart.; grandchildren Gail Hayes, Eric Lewis, and Jamel Stewart; brother Gerald Earles, nephew Andre Earles, and cousin Renee Earles, special friend Michelle Harper, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am Clark Road Baptist Church, 2835 Clark Road. Rev. Pharis Evans Jr, Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020