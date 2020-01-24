Home

Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Gloria Wilkerson Obituary
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Mary Brown and husband Wilson Wilkerson. Gloria's memories will always be cherished by her 2 sons, Thaddeus (Theresa) Wilkerson, Thedford "Krist" Wilkerson, all of Merrillville, IN, 2 Daughters, Gwen Wilkerson, Merrillville, IN, Myrtle "Nese" (Walter) Curry, Indianapolis, IN. Daughter-in-Love, Melissa Wilkerson, Montgomery, AL. Four sisters, 1 brother, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9-11:00 am. Funeral services at 11:00 am. Services to be held at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN. Dr. Alana Washington, Officiant.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020
