|
|
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Mary Brown and husband Wilson Wilkerson. Gloria's memories will always be cherished by her 2 sons, Thaddeus (Theresa) Wilkerson, Thedford "Krist" Wilkerson, all of Merrillville, IN, 2 Daughters, Gwen Wilkerson, Merrillville, IN, Myrtle "Nese" (Walter) Curry, Indianapolis, IN. Daughter-in-Love, Melissa Wilkerson, Montgomery, AL. Four sisters, 1 brother, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9-11:00 am. Funeral services at 11:00 am. Services to be held at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN. Dr. Alana Washington, Officiant.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020