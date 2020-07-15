1/1
Glynette Richard
1934 - 2020
Glynette Richard age 86 made her transition Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Campus after a short illness. Glynette was born on March 9, 1934 in Gary, Indiana to James and Mitchell Green. She Graduated from Roosevelt High School, received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Purdue University Calumet and her Bachelor of Science Degree as a Registered Nurse from Indiana University. In Addition to her professional education she also attended Ray Vogue School of Design in Chicago, Illinois. She retired from Edgewater Systems for Balanced Living. Glynette was a devoted member of Christ Baptist Church, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., founder and Queen Mother of the Magnificent Ladies Red Hat Society Chapter No 64313 and in 2013 she was appointed National Ambassador of the National Red Hat Society. Glynette was married to Bernard F. Richard (deceased) and to that union was born two daughters Donita and Darien Richard. Glynette always opened her home and heart to all and was a shining beacon to everyone who knew her. She possessed a loving spirit and a magnificent sense of fun. She is survived by her daughters, sister Dale Holley, sister-in-law's Loretta Spearman, Shirley and Patricia Richards, a host of nieces, special nephew Keith Fointno, family members and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of those who sent cards or called to share a kind word and express their condolences.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
