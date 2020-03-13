|
|
Grace Cruz, age 81 of Valparaiso, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Originally from Indiana Harbor, Grace lived and worked in Gary before settling in Valparaiso. She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse, her daughter-in-law JoBeth, her cat QTPie, her parents Francisco and Blasa Ponce, her brother Mario Ponce and his wife Olivia. She is survived by her brother Frank (Martha) Ponce, her sister Becky (Rolando) Ruiz and many nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by her daughter Nancy, sons Jay Michael and Frank, and her dog Candy. A memorial for Grace will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 12:30-3:30. Please call the family at 219-759-2614 for more information.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020