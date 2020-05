My world is incomplete without you Mommy Love - GRACE L DUMAS!! This is my first Mother's Day without you physically being here, but you are ALWAYS in my heart, my mind and my spirit. Thank you for everything Mama! I love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day to the BEST MOMMY LOVE EVER!!



Love your only Daughter,



Toya





