age 87 of Merrillville, Indiana and went to be with her Lord January 29, 2019. Grace was born August 21, 1931 to Geneva Rickmen Williams and Johnny Rogers. Grace was married in 1949 to Governor Jamison. She was a member of Tree of Life Baptist Church which she loved and was employed at the Crown Point Convalescent Home. Grace had a luminous light around her. Grace is survived by her loving children son Governor (Althea) Jamison and daughter Genevie Bray; grandchildren Dominique Williams, Anqunette (Richard) Sarfoh, Samuel (Jocquanette) Blissett, Markeith E. Bray and Janay A. M. Bray; great grandchildren Kennis & Kelton Williams and Sha'Kyra Blissett; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Crist Jackson with love. Visitation Saturday February 9, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Tree of Life Church 2323 W. 11th Avenue. Pastor Eric L. Boone, Sr. officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019