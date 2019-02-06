Home

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tree of Life Church
2323 W. 11th Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree of Life Church
2323 W. 11th Avenue
Resources
Grace L. Jamison


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace L. Jamison Obituary
age 87 of Merrillville, Indiana and went to be with her Lord January 29, 2019. Grace was born August 21, 1931 to Geneva Rickmen Williams and Johnny Rogers. Grace was married in 1949 to Governor Jamison. She was a member of Tree of Life Baptist Church which she loved and was employed at the Crown Point Convalescent Home. Grace had a luminous light around her. Grace is survived by her loving children son Governor (Althea) Jamison and daughter Genevie Bray; grandchildren Dominique Williams, Anqunette (Richard) Sarfoh, Samuel (Jocquanette) Blissett, Markeith E. Bray and Janay A. M. Bray; great grandchildren Kennis & Kelton Williams and Sha'Kyra Blissett; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Crist Jackson with love. Visitation Saturday February 9, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Tree of Life Church 2323 W. 11th Avenue. Pastor Eric L. Boone, Sr. officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
