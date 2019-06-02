Resources More Obituaries for Grace Dumas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grace Lorene Dumas

Obituary Condolences Flowers Grace Lorene Provo Dumas, 86, 61 year resident of Gary Indiana, made her transition to be with the Lord at 9:16pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by loving family and friends. Grace was born on Saturday, July 30, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the third child born to the union of Rev. Artemus and Lovie Mae Provo. On June 7, 1953, she married the love of her life, Pastor Floyd Earl Dumas, Sr. who preceded her in death. To this union 3 children were born, Floyd Earl Dumas II, Milton Vance Dumas, and Toya Diane Dumas. She graduated from Douglas High School with a diploma in General Education, and then matriculated to the Oklahoma School of Religion where she graduated with a Bachelors of Religious Education Degree. She was employed by the Calumet Township Trustee's office in Gary, IN for 13 years (1979-1992) as an Assistant Supervisor of Records and with the Metropolitan Oasis Community Development Corporation from 1992-2009, holding office as the CEO Emeritus from 2006 until 2012. Her religious and civic involvements were numerous and include: First Lady: Bethel Baptist Church, South Bend Indiana for 2 years (1956-1958), First Lady: Galilee Baptist Church, Gary, Indiana for 2 years (1960-1962) Metropolitan Baptist Church: First Lady: Metropolitan Baptist Church for 38 years (1962-2000); First Lady Emeritus: Metropolitan Baptist Church for 12 years (2000-2012); President, Missionary Society for 10 years; Sunday School Teacher- Youth and Adult Classes; President, Christian Women of Metropolitan; Member, Deaconess Ministry; Member, Trustee Ministry; Teacher, Baptist Training Union; Director, Youth Ministry; Driver, Church van; President, Kitchen committee and custodian. 1st Emmanuel Baptist Church; Charter Member, January 1, 2012; Member, Choir Ministry; Member, Intercessory Prayer Ministry Teacher, Sunday School; President, Interdenominational-Ministers Wives and Widows of Gary and Vicinity, First Vice President, Indiana State Minister's Wives; Director of Music, Simultaneous Revival of Gary. Grace is survived by her sons Floyd (Brenda) E. Dumas II, Milton V. Dumas; Daughter, Toya (Eric Sr.) D. Robinson; 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; 2 Brothers, Marvin Provo(Oklahoma City, Ok) and Benjamin Provo (Los Angeles, CA) and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation Friday June 7, 2019 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 1727 W 15th Avenue, Gary, IN from 4pm-8pm and a Musical Tribute from 6pm-8pm, Rev Corey Jackson, Pastor; Bishop Norman Hairston, Presiding. Celebration of Life, Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1545 Waite St., New Friendship Baptist Church, Gary Indiana at 11am. Rev. Royce Thompson, Pastor, Pastor J.R. McDonald and Pastor Corey Jackson, Co-officiants. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries