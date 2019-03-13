|
Gregory A. Harrison age 69 passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Valparaiso Rehab. Care. He was a member of Jesus Saves Baptist Church. Gregory retired from West Brook Apartments. He was preceded in death by parents Edwin and Mable Harrison, sister Ethel Stribling, 2 brothers Robert and Frederick Harrison, father and mother in law Willie and Ernestine Watson, great grandson Addison Wright, sister in law Maryann Castro, and brother in law Larry Trimble. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife Veatrice Harrison, 2 sons Gregory (Karen) Harrison Jr., DeQ'uan Craft, Daughter Summers Wright; 2 sisters Emma Sanchez, and Tracy Harrison, brother Mark (Gloria) Harrison, sister in law Sharon Moore, special cousin Evangelist Cassandra Davis, and Godmother Ernestine Greer, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all services at the Jesus Saves Baptist Church, 464 Roosevelt St. Officiating Evangelist Cassandra Davis. Pastor Rev. W.E. Whitfield. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019