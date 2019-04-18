|
62, of Gary, IN departed Friday, April 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Claude B. and Judy. B. Douglas, Brothers, Thomas Greer and Jerry Douglas, Sisters, Minnie Sue Bufford and Shirley Jenkins Jones. Doug is survived by two daughters Leah (Harry) Mays and Brittany Douglas. Sisters Evelyn (Alex) Peterson, Claudette Frazier, Marsha Goudeau, Gwendolyn Douglas, Deborah ( Myron) Hardiman. Special friend LaSaundra Maloney and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, and family hours 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Funeral services Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00am, at New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina Street, Gary, IN 46407,Rev. W.N. Reed, Rev. Calvin L. White officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave, Hobart, IN 46342.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019