Born March 12, 1965 in Gary, to the parents, Thomas and Lorraine Clark. He made his transition on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Gary Roosevelt class of '83. Was Employed with ResCare. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Darilyn; children, LaToya (Lavon) Miles, Tachiana (Jeffrey) Langston, and Gregory L. Clark II ; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Javion, Jadis, Ja'Neah Daniel; sisters, Joyce Marshall and Cheryl (LeeVorn) Hart; brother, Thomas Clark . A Host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his father Thomas; Brothers Bobby and Bruce; Nephew, Donte'; Maternal Grandparents, Terry and Elizabeth Island. Visitation Saturday February 22,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 643 W. 41st Ave Gary,In. Reverend Dyke Lee Pastor . Bishop Herbert J. Coats of First Redeemed by The Blood Ministries of Fort Wayne,In officiating Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart ,In. Services provided By Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020