Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
643 W. 41st Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
643 W. 41st Ave
Gary, IN
View Map

Gregory L. Clark Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregory L. Clark Sr. Obituary
Born March 12, 1965 in Gary, to the parents, Thomas and Lorraine Clark. He made his transition on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Gary Roosevelt class of '83. Was Employed with ResCare. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Darilyn; children, LaToya (Lavon) Miles, Tachiana (Jeffrey) Langston, and Gregory L. Clark II ; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Javion, Jadis, Ja'Neah Daniel; sisters, Joyce Marshall and Cheryl (LeeVorn) Hart; brother, Thomas Clark . A Host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his father Thomas; Brothers Bobby and Bruce; Nephew, Donte'; Maternal Grandparents, Terry and Elizabeth Island. Visitation Saturday February 22,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 643 W. 41st Ave Gary,In. Reverend Dyke Lee Pastor . Bishop Herbert J. Coats of First Redeemed by The Blood Ministries of Fort Wayne,In officiating Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart ,In. Services provided By Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -