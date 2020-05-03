Gregory Paul Riley was born in Waukegan, Illinois, November 23, 1953. The son of Charles and Gail Riley, he attended East Gary schools in Indiana and graduated from Stewart County High School in Dover, TN. After graduation this daring young man joined the army, completed Airborne training, and served with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY as an artillery crewman. He earned his final wings April 17, 2020 as he passed from earth to heaven after complications from COVID-19.
Greg is survived by his mother Gail Riley, his son Shawn (Cindi), his sisters Linda Rush (Don), Jill Marrs, and three brothers Randall (Allyson), Kevin (KyongHee), and Tim as well as six nephews and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his dad, Charles.
Greg loved outdoor activities, playing sports, working, and – most of all – helping others.
Arrangements are being made for services and inurnment at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Tennessee. Family and friends will be notified once a date for a ceremony has been set. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust in honor of Greg Riley.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 3, 2020.