GW "George" McNeil age 38 of Gary,In was born March 9,1980 in Gary, Indiana and departed this life on February 3, 2019. George leaves behind to cherish four beautiful children A'traya Powell, Markese McNeil, Kayla McNeil, GW McNeil III. His loving parents GW McNeil Sr. and Beverly Noel; sisters: Denise Hall, Shalanda McNeil, Tenisha Gibson, and Sequetta McNeal; brother: Terrance Snow, and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved with all his heart. George was loved by many and his spirit will continue to live on through his family. Visitation Tuesday February 12,2019 from 1:00 p.m-7:00 p.m Funeral Wednesday February 13,2019 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019