Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
2300 Grant St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
2300 Grant St.
Gary, IN
View Map

Gwendolyn Grace (Jones) Strong


1958 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwendolyn Grace (Jones) Strong Obituary
born February 5, 1958, passed away on February 27, 2020. She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of 1976. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Jones; brother, Derek Jones and first husband, Hugh (Shugh) Rouson. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Steve Strong of Gary, Indiana, mother, Ethel Fabre, children: Jamell Rouson of Pekin, Illinois;

and Keisha Rouson (Leroy) Jiles of Gary, Indiana; 4 grandchildren: Aliyah Mable, Aliycia Spencer, Anthony Williams and Amaiyah Jiles; 1 great granddaughter, Jaiyah Gates, 4 siblings: Audrey (Bell) Xavier Jenkins, Hollis (Beatrice) Jones, Harold (Felicia) Fabre, and Debra (Ray) Parker and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, March 7, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m., family hour 10:00 with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. St. Paul Baptist Church, 2300 Grant St., Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
