born February 5, 1958, passed away on February 27, 2020. She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of 1976. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Jones; brother, Derek Jones and first husband, Hugh (Shugh) Rouson. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Steve Strong of Gary, Indiana, mother, Ethel Fabre, children: Jamell Rouson of Pekin, Illinois;
and Keisha Rouson (Leroy) Jiles of Gary, Indiana; 4 grandchildren: Aliyah Mable, Aliycia Spencer, Anthony Williams and Amaiyah Jiles; 1 great granddaughter, Jaiyah Gates, 4 siblings: Audrey (Bell) Xavier Jenkins, Hollis (Beatrice) Jones, Harold (Felicia) Fabre, and Debra (Ray) Parker and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, March 7, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m., family hour 10:00 with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. St. Paul Baptist Church, 2300 Grant St., Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020