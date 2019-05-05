|
Gwendolyn "Gwenn" Jeanette Hudson, 63 of Gary, IN made her heavenly transition on April 30th, 2019. She was born March 24th, 1956 in Shreveport, LA. She was preceded in death by parents Gladys & Marvin Taylor Sr. and brother Charles Beavers. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Charles, 4 children; Shunn (Kenny) Tarver, Edward (Teresa) Hudson, Neal (Katrina) Hudson and Loreall Hudson; 6 grandchildren, 5 siblings & a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 5, 2019