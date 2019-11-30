|
Gwen was born on May 14, 1946 to David and Ollie Hester, nee Calhoun. Her early childhood was spent in Detroit, Michigan. Gwen's family moved to Gary in 1960 where she completed high school and was a proud Class of 1964 graduate of Roosevelt High School.
Gwen received a B.S. and Ed.D. degrees from Wayne State University, and an M.A. from Michigan State University.
Gwen moved to Dallas, TX to join the faculty of Richland College, where she taught in the School of Business until her death.
She leaves to cherish her life of accomplishment, her sister Etta Renae Brantley, a multitude of cousins, including the Gorman and Fleming families, the Howell and Brooks families, the Brown and Bennett families, the Butler and Johnson families, the Williams and Jones families, the Beckwith families, special friend Louis Brown, special Mom, Flossie Davis, half sisters Regina Hester Glimp, Joyce Hester Lindsey, Cynthia Hester Pringle, a host of Hester nieces and nephews, and the entire connection of Calhoun and Allied families.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019, at 12 Noon, at St. Timothy Commuinity Church, 1600 West 25th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019