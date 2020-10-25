Gwendolyn "Cookie" Miles 65 years old passed on October 19, 2020. Gwen was born on May 8, 1955 to Cellar and the late Will Holmes. Gwen was the third oldest child of eight children. Gwen accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. Gwen loved the Lord with all her heart. Gwen was a very loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Gwen is preceded in death by father Will Holmes, brother Harold Holmes, sister Jeanie Jackson, nephew Maurice Goodwin and grandson Harold Miles. She leaves to cherish her memories mother Cellar Holmes; four children Trudy Brown, Julius Miles, Toya Stewart and Aaron Brown; three sisters Joyce Holmes, Cassandra Conner and Hilda Davis; two brothers Ivey & Lee Holmes; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; adopted daughters India Greenlaw and Julie Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.