Passed away, April 22, 2020. She attended Gary Community Schools and was a member of Jerusalem M.B. Church. There will be a Visitation on Thursday May 14, 2020 12:00pm - 4:00pm with family and friend remarks and prayer at 3:00pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN. Please be advised Governmental Guideline will be adhered to.





