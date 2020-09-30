1/1
Gwendolyn Tibbs
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn (McDowell) Tibbs transitioned to glory on September 24, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1930 to Powell McDaniel and Ida Warren McDaniel. Gwendolyn graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947, earned her undergraduate degree from Roosevelt University and Masters from Purdue University. She taught in the Gary Public School system for 43 years. Gwendolyn also had a career in real estate sales. After retirement she worked as a Destination Consultant for a corporate relocation company and alongside her daughter at Grand Events, a company they owned together. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the NN Bridge Club and a member of Women in Support. Services will be on Friday October 2, 2020. Viewing at 9:00 am, Family Hour 10:00 am, funeral service. 11:00 am. All at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Attendance will conform to current COVID 19 guidelines. Maximum seating is 167. Mask are required. Live stream – www.sttimothychurch.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved