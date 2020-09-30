Gwendolyn (McDowell) Tibbs transitioned to glory on September 24, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1930 to Powell McDaniel and Ida Warren McDaniel. Gwendolyn graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947, earned her undergraduate degree from Roosevelt University and Masters from Purdue University. She taught in the Gary Public School system for 43 years. Gwendolyn also had a career in real estate sales. After retirement she worked as a Destination Consultant for a corporate relocation company and alongside her daughter at Grand Events, a company they owned together. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the NN Bridge Club and a member of Women in Support. Services will be on Friday October 2, 2020. Viewing at 9:00 am, Family Hour 10:00 am, funeral service. 11:00 am. All at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Attendance will conform to current COVID 19 guidelines. Maximum seating is 167. Mask are required. Live stream – www.sttimothychurch.org