Passed away August 4, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI. He was born in Poplar Grove, Arkansas and moved to Gary, IN with his family in 1944. He attended Froebel and Roosevelt High Schools. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by U.S. Steel. He was a Deacon a Redeem Pentecostal Church in Milwaukee, WI. "H.B." leaves to cherish his loving memory two sisters, Ruthie Goldsby and Catherine Patterson; brother, Johnny Branch; five children, Betty Thomas, John Thomas, Bernice Smith, Rosa Lee (Tyrone) and Roy Lee (JoAnne) Thomas and a host of nieces nephews family and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held on August 17, 2019 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral will begin at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019