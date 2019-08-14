Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Handy Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Handy B. Branch Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Handy B. Branch Jr. Obituary
Passed away August 4, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI. He was born in Poplar Grove, Arkansas and moved to Gary, IN with his family in 1944. He attended Froebel and Roosevelt High Schools. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by U.S. Steel. He was a Deacon a Redeem Pentecostal Church in Milwaukee, WI. "H.B." leaves to cherish his loving memory two sisters, Ruthie Goldsby and Catherine Patterson; brother, Johnny Branch; five children, Betty Thomas, John Thomas, Bernice Smith, Rosa Lee (Tyrone) and Roy Lee (JoAnne) Thomas and a host of nieces nephews family and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held on August 17, 2019 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation 9:00am – 11:00am. Funeral will begin at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now