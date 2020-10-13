Hannah Brown departed this life on October 7, 2020. She was born April 16, 1939 to the union of George and Annie Tatum in Orlando, Florida. Hannah is preceded in death by her parents, brother George Tatum II, sister Peggy Simmons and son Robert Brown. Hannah leaves to cherish her memories are sons King Charles Brown Jr. of Gary, IN and Mark (Jessica) Brown Sr. of Merrillville, IN; daughters Debbie (Kevin) Wise of Lynwood, IL , Linda Brown and Crystal Brown both of Gary, IN and Tracy Brown of Hoston, TX; three sisters Julia Webster of Gary, IN, Brenda Campbell and Serita Tatum of Houston, TX one brother Jeffery Tatum of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation, Wednesday , October 14, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00a.m., all service at Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle Church 4078 Lincoln St Gary, IN. Bishop Kevin Wise Sr. officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.