Hannah Paul age 88 passed away May 5,2020 at Franciscan Health in Hammond,In. Wake Saturday May 16,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at First Tabernacle Baptist Church 643 W. 41st Ave Gary, In. Pastor Dyke Lee officiating. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, In. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





