Harold E. Beckwith, Jr. was born on September 7, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to the parents of Harold E. Beckwith, Sr. and Rose Ann Beckwith. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of St. Timothy Community Church in Gary, Indiana. He made his earthly transition to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Harold graduated from Gary Roosevelt Class of 1973. He went on to receive a Bachelor's of Business in 1977 from Manchester College. He later returned to receive a Master's in Education from Indiana University in 2001.
During his life he learned many trades. He was employed in Management at Simmons Mattress Company and was a foreman for USX.
He was sole Proprietor of Sir Harold's Liquors, Speedway, Comet and Crown Cleaners.
He was currently employed by the Gary Community School Corporation as a Teacher of Special Needs Students at Williams Elementary, where his love for his students extended beyond the classroom.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Ann Beckwith; brothers: George Morgan, Vincent Charles Thames; sister, Elizabeth Beckwith Anderson; and father-in-law, Sylvester Thompson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Harold E. Beckwith, Sr. of Concord, NC; mother-in-law, Elsie Thompson of Merrillville; his loving wife, Jacqueline; sons: Harold E. Beckwith, III (Ikima) of Merrillville, IN, William Bowman (Leona) of Merrillville, IN and David Bowman (Melanie) of Upper Marlboro, MD. His siblings are Sheila, of Concord, NC, Joseph Bell and Celestine Bell both of St. Louis, Missouri, Patricia Scott of Merrillville, and Donnetta Beckwith of Gary, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Glenn Thompson (Roberta), of Merrillville, Leon Thompson (Paula) of Roswell, GA, and Valerie Washington of Merrillville. Nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Services will also be streamed live at www.sttimothychurch.org
. Visitation 11am - 1 pm with services promptly starting at 1pm. Pastor Rameen Jackson, Officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Please be sure to follow all CDC, and Local Covid-19 guidances. Masks must be worn and temperatures will be taken. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com