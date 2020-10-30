1/1
Harold E. Beckwith Jr.
1954 - 2020
Harold E. Beckwith, Jr. was born on September 7, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to the parents of Harold E. Beckwith, Sr. and Rose Ann Beckwith. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of St. Timothy Community Church in Gary, Indiana. He made his earthly transition to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Harold graduated from Gary Roosevelt Class of 1973. He went on to receive a Bachelor's of Business in 1977 from Manchester College. He later returned to receive a Master's in Education from Indiana University in 2001.

During his life he learned many trades. He was employed in Management at Simmons Mattress Company and was a foreman for USX.

He was sole Proprietor of Sir Harold's Liquors, Speedway, Comet and Crown Cleaners.

He was currently employed by the Gary Community School Corporation as a Teacher of Special Needs Students at Williams Elementary, where his love for his students extended beyond the classroom.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Ann Beckwith; brothers: George Morgan, Vincent Charles Thames; sister, Elizabeth Beckwith Anderson; and father-in-law, Sylvester Thompson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Harold E. Beckwith, Sr. of Concord, NC; mother-in-law, Elsie Thompson of Merrillville; his loving wife, Jacqueline; sons: Harold E. Beckwith, III (Ikima) of Merrillville, IN, William Bowman (Leona) of Merrillville, IN and David Bowman (Melanie) of Upper Marlboro, MD. His siblings are Sheila, of Concord, NC, Joseph Bell and Celestine Bell both of St. Louis, Missouri, Patricia Scott of Merrillville, and Donnetta Beckwith of Gary, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Glenn Thompson (Roberta), of Merrillville, Leon Thompson (Paula) of Roswell, GA, and Valerie Washington of Merrillville. Nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Services will also be streamed live at www.sttimothychurch.org. Visitation 11am - 1 pm with services promptly starting at 1pm. Pastor Rameen Jackson, Officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Please be sure to follow all CDC, and Local Covid-19 guidances. Masks must be worn and temperatures will be taken.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
sttimothychurch.org
OCT
31
Service
01:00 PM
Streamed live at www.sttimothychurch.org
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
Mr. B was a great teacher and loved his students very much. May he rest in power and peace.
Celisa Chan
Coworker
October 29, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of your husband Jackie. I will keep you and your family in prayer.
Eva Heffner
Friend
October 29, 2020
#blessingonthefamily
Andre
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michael Bullock
Family
October 29, 2020
My sincere prayers and condolences go out to the family. May the Peace of the Lord be with each of you.

Regards,
Friend
Dorothy Preston
October 29, 2020
We miss you, dear classmate. Our friendship was so much more than just being classmates. We were friends. To your wonderful wife who looked after me when I worked at Williams School. Jesse and I send our love and blessings. Be Blessed and Be well
Jesse and Arnetta Morris
Jesse & Arnetta Morris
Friend
October 29, 2020
Rest in peace my friend
Marlon
Friend
October 29, 2020
Harold Beckwith, a gentleman par excellent! It was a pleasure seeing Mr. Beckwith interact with our young men at the Boy's Academy giving them that male role model that represented a Black man demanding and expecting success in their educational endeavors. It was also a pleasure working with Harold as he and Jackie co-chaired with Jesse and me in the 90th Celebration of our dear St. Timothy Community Church. A Life well lived whose presence will be missed by us at St. Timothy seeing him dutifully serving as an usher, to our Gary Community School District working diligently with our children, or having breakfast at J's Breakfast Club. Jesse and Rosie Washington
Rosie Washington
Friend
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest In Heavenly Peace old classmate.
Linda Cunningham-Bolden
October 29, 2020
Mr.Harold was an amazing person loving personality with a warm heart . Mr.Harold was a family friend who became my children godfather he will be truly missed gone but , not forgotten we Love Mr.Harold
Tammie,Tymeshia,Anthony
Friend
October 29, 2020
October 28, 2020
Gary Roosevelt Class of 1973 extend our deepest condolences to the BECKWITH family/friends/classmates. May the memories comfort you during this difficult time. Praying for and with you. ❤ #PantherPride
Velt&#8217;73 Panthers
Family
October 28, 2020
Patricia McMillan-Porch
Classmate
October 28, 2020
We extend our sincere condolences to the family. Harold was a childhood friend and classmate and will be truly missed. RIP
Garthell & Gail Elkins
Classmate
October 28, 2020
Jackie, please accept our heartfelt sympathy. We grieve for a lost of a friend. Please Keep Jesus in the forefront to help you through this hard time. Please do not hesitate to call if you need anything.
Robert and Sherylin McCrady
Friend
October 28, 2020
Prayers to the family, Harold was truly a good person. I knew him as a classmate. Continued blessings to the family.
Patricia Harmon-Smederovac
Classmate
