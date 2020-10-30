Harold Beckwith, a gentleman par excellent! It was a pleasure seeing Mr. Beckwith interact with our young men at the Boy's Academy giving them that male role model that represented a Black man demanding and expecting success in their educational endeavors. It was also a pleasure working with Harold as he and Jackie co-chaired with Jesse and me in the 90th Celebration of our dear St. Timothy Community Church. A Life well lived whose presence will be missed by us at St. Timothy seeing him dutifully serving as an usher, to our Gary Community School District working diligently with our children, or having breakfast at J's Breakfast Club. Jesse and Rosie Washington

Rosie Washington

Friend