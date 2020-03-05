Home

Harold E. West

Harold E. West Obituary
Age 68 of Gary, Indiana passed away Tuesday, February 22,2020. He is survived by his life partner Raymond Brown; 2 sons Daniel (Jennifer) West and Harold (Tamia) West; brother Maurice West; sister Doris West; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, March 7,2020 from 9:00a.m.- 2:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
