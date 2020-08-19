Harold Lloyd Jones Jr., of Gary, Indiana, passed away on August 13th, 2020. Harold was born on March 24, 1955 to Harold Lloyd Jones, Sr. and Ethelyn (Handley) Jones. Harold was a 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School, a Bachelor's Degree graduate of Indiana University, and Master's Degree Graduate of Purdue University. Services will be held at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1545 Waite St., Gary, Indiana 46404 on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M., Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. with Pastor R.F. Thompson Officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery (3815 W. 39th Ave., Hobart, Indiana 46342). Arrangements and cards can be delivered to Guy and Allen Funeral home at 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN 46404. He is survived by Linda Jones, and children Katrina Jones, Aaron (Mica) Jones, Lamar (Jasmine) Jones. Siblings Charlotte (James) Rowan, Arnita Jones, and Cynthia (Tommy) Smith.