Beloved husband, father and grandfather , age 71 of Gary, Indiana passed away May 27, 2020 peacefully. He was born September 3, 1948 to the late Earl Sr. and Alberta Washington. He was preceded in death by two sons Kevin Watson, Harold Washington Jr. and brother Earl Washington Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories Wife Linda, children, Darrick (Terri), Sherrod (Satina), Willie (Courtney), and Harold I Washington; Siblings, Deborah, Guenn, Benita, and Brad (Geri). He also leaves 12 loving grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday June 5, 2020 from 2PM-7PM at Manuel Funeral Home 421 W 5th Avenue Gary IN 46402. To abide by state laws, the funeral service will be held privately due to social distancing guidelines amid pandemic. Livestream of service will be available on FB Live at 2:00pm on Saturday May 6, 2020 under "Zion Progressive Cathedral International, Inc."'s Facebook Page.





