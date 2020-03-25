Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD WEITGENANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD WEITGENANT


1938 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HAROLD WEITGENANT Obituary
Harold Weitgenant, 81 of North Judson, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born September 27, 1938 in Chicago to Harold and Bernice (Kuschel) Weitgenant. Harold proudly served in the United States Navy from 1960-1990, where he served on the USS Maddox and earned the rank of Captain. He graduated from Purdue University and started a construction company called Gardin and Weitgenant, where he worked for many years, before becoming a Marine Surveyor. Harold eventually retired as the Facilities Manager of Culver Academy. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Judson, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Harold will be remembered as a hardworking man, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

On March 25, 1961 in California, he married Judith Gardin, who survives, along with their sons: Mark (Barbara) Weitgenant of Raytown, MO, Roger (Ann) Weitgenant of Valparaiso, David (Fariba) Weitgenant of Martinez, CA, Jeremy (Jennifer) Weitgenant of Grayslake, IL; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, no services are planned at this time. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -