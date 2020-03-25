|
Harold Weitgenant, 81 of North Judson, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born September 27, 1938 in Chicago to Harold and Bernice (Kuschel) Weitgenant. Harold proudly served in the United States Navy from 1960-1990, where he served on the USS Maddox and earned the rank of Captain. He graduated from Purdue University and started a construction company called Gardin and Weitgenant, where he worked for many years, before becoming a Marine Surveyor. Harold eventually retired as the Facilities Manager of Culver Academy. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Judson, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Harold will be remembered as a hardworking man, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
On March 25, 1961 in California, he married Judith Gardin, who survives, along with their sons: Mark (Barbara) Weitgenant of Raytown, MO, Roger (Ann) Weitgenant of Valparaiso, David (Fariba) Weitgenant of Martinez, CA, Jeremy (Jennifer) Weitgenant of Grayslake, IL; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
