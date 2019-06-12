|
Harriet L. Hill (nee Knipp), age 80, of Gary, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 08, 2019.Harriet is survived by her husband, Robert W. Hill; children: Theresa (Lester) Steverson of Merrillville, Robert W. (Julie) Hill of Aurora, CO and Michael (April) Hill of Merrillville; grandchildren: Darrell Taylor, Jacqueline Hill, Alexis (Michael) Tanner, Jordan Pearce, Taryn Lumpkin, Jade Lumpkin, Morgan Hill, Kirstyn Hill, Karigan Hill, Leanna Steverson, Taylor Steverson and LeTrese Steverson; great-grandson, Joshua David; sister, Shirley (Michael) Corey of Valparaiso.Harriet was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Anna Knipp; and brother, Andrew Knipp; sisters: Anna Rinchak and Theresa DiFatta.We are so fortunate to encounter a soul so loving and humble. A spirit that enjoyed the natural creation of God. Harriet enjoyed gardening, music, art, baking, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Friends may gather with the family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.Sign Harriet's online guestbook and/or view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com(219) 769-3322.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 12, 2019