|
|
Harris Lake Brown, Sr. "Calumet Brown", age 73, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home. Harris Brown is survived by 3 sons, Harris (Kristina) Brown, Jr., Mark Brown and Robert (Wanda) Sims; 3 daughters, Neisha Lockett, Lisa Rene (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jim (Ophelia) Brown and Denver Brown; 1 sister, Delerria Rentz and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Lillie Pearl Brown; daughter, Angela Brown Green and son, Harris Joshua Brown. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11am at New Mission of Jesus Christ 3924 Kennedy, East Chicago. Rev. Willie Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at New Mission of Jesus Christ from 6 to 8pm, Deacon Brown was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Harris family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020