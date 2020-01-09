|
|
Harry Benson White, of Hobart, was born April 1, 1930 in Waynesboro Pennsylvania. He moved to Mississippi with his parents
before eventually moving to Hobart Indiana. He passed away peacefully at home in Hobart at the age of 89 on January 2, 2020.
After high school he briefly worked as an Electrician Apprentice and a Plumber helper before joining the U.S Army. He proudly served in the Korean War where he earned two Bronze Stars and a United Nations Service Medal. After the war he returned home and married his sweet heart. They remained happily married for 51 years when she unexpectedly passed.
He worked as a Millwright for Rockwell International in Gary Indiana, and then in Westinghouse in Hobart.
He was a life long member of The American Legion Post # 54 in Hobart, and the VFW Post # 1693 in Hobart.
He retired early and enjoyed many years traveling with his wife and working in his yard. Since 2012 he especially loved taking
his "best friend" Millee for long rides in his red truck. Millee was very protective and would bark at anyone who looked shady or got too close. Harry kept active by walking in Walmart almost every morning,and he usually brought home a box of his favorite treat of apple fritters.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, Pete White, and Ethel (Coleman) White, his wife Arlene (Springman) White of Hobart. His son Harry B. White Jr. of Boerne, Texas.
He is survived by his son Michael Ray (Mick) White, Judy (Hill), Portage Indiana. Granddaughters: Ashley (White) Randall, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Crystal (White) Carlin, Portage Indiana, Rainey White, San Antonio, Texas. Great grandchildren:
Mason Randall, Talon Randall, Ethan Carlin, Alec Carlin, Christina Kirchner, Chloe Kirchner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Home( 370 N County Line Road, Hobart, IN) from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m...
For information call 219-940-3791. www.mycalumetpark.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020