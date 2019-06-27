Home

Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
Harry J. Piasecki


1935 - 2019
Harry J. Piasecki Obituary
Harry J. Piasecki, age 83 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 17, 1935 in Gary, IN to Wojciech and Mary (Tarnowski) Piasecki.

Harry is survived by Son, Paul (Kathleen) Piasecki; Three Daughters, Susan (William) Boyden, Sheila (Glenn) Haines, Pamela Kittleson; five grandchildren; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his loving Wife of 58 years, Nancy Piasecki; parents; and sister and brothers.

Harry was an employee of both US Steel and in later years the United Steelworkers of America, where he retired after many years of service. He was a lifetime Steelworkers Union Member and devoted his life to union advocacy.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 29 from 9:00 am until the time of services at 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 27, 2019
