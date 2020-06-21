Hattie Mae Bynum Walker
In Loving Memory

June 20, 1920 May 4, 2005

Our precious mother wearing one of her many hats – teaching

The mother we remember and honor

Happy Birthday, Mother

Affectionately called Hattie

Happy 100th birthday

We're celebrating you for all the lives you touched:

All the memories that have been made

And the love and laughter you shared

With your bubbly sense of humor.

You brought joy to everyone.

Yes we're celebrating 100 years of you.

What a blessing!

You've carved your name and love on our hearts

and We, your children (Norma Jean, Mary Ann, Roy, Gilbert and Edward)

are a grateful part of your blessed lineage.

Hattie, we guide our lives by

The teachings and examples you set.

We are so very proud that you are our Mother.

You will live forever!


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
