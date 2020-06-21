In Loving Memory



June 20, 1920 May 4, 2005



Our precious mother wearing one of her many hats – teaching



The mother we remember and honor



Happy Birthday, Mother



Affectionately called Hattie



Happy 100th birthday



We're celebrating you for all the lives you touched:



All the memories that have been made



And the love and laughter you shared



With your bubbly sense of humor.



You brought joy to everyone.



Yes we're celebrating 100 years of you.



What a blessing!



You've carved your name and love on our hearts



and We, your children (Norma Jean, Mary Ann, Roy, Gilbert and Edward)



are a grateful part of your blessed lineage.



Hattie, we guide our lives by



The teachings and examples you set.



We are so very proud that you are our Mother.



You will live forever!





