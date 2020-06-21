In Loving Memory
June 20, 1920 May 4, 2005
Our precious mother wearing one of her many hats – teaching
The mother we remember and honor
Happy Birthday, Mother
Affectionately called Hattie
Happy 100th birthday
We're celebrating you for all the lives you touched:
All the memories that have been made
And the love and laughter you shared
With your bubbly sense of humor.
You brought joy to everyone.
Yes we're celebrating 100 years of you.
What a blessing!
You've carved your name and love on our hearts
and We, your children (Norma Jean, Mary Ann, Roy, Gilbert and Edward)
are a grateful part of your blessed lineage.
Hattie, we guide our lives by
The teachings and examples you set.
We are so very proud that you are our Mother.
You will live forever!
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.