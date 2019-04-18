Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Hazel Thomas
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Hazel E. Thomas, age 78, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee on September 17, 1940 to the late Denest and Ruth (nee McClure) England. She graduated from IUN with an associate's degree. She was the former owner/broker of Century 21 Thomas and Immel, selling real estate since 1978. Hazel was a former Board of Director of Hobart Chamber of Commerce, member of Hobart Education Foundation, member and former officer of Independent Order of Forresters, former Director of Public Relations for the Cerebral Palsy Center of Northwest Indiana, former member of Hobart Rotary. Hazel is survived by her daughters, Debi (John) Serratto, Kimm (Bill) Shepherd; grandchildren, Nicole (Blake) Riley, Matt (Lauren) Shepherd, J.T. (Megan) Serratto; great grandchildren, Chase Shepherd, Brooklyn Riley, Layla Riley, Deacon Riley, Evie Shepherd, Ari Serratto; and brothers, Allen (Vivian) England, Dave (Susan) England; two nieces and three nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob G. Thomas; son, Bobby Thomas, Jr.; and granddaughter, Stephani Shepherd.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Food Pantry, 200 S. Hobart Road, Hobart, IN 46342.A funeral service for Hazel will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will take place Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
