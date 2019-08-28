Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Hazel Jean Shipp

Hazel Jean Shipp Obituary
Hazel Jean Shipp, age 85, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas passed away August 23, 2019. She worked for the United States Postal Office for 35 years before retiring. Hazel is preceded in death by husband Vernon Shipp Jr. and parents: Frank and Grace Swink. She leaves to cherish her fond memories loving son Ricky E. Shipp and daughter-in-law Cynthia Shipp, grandchildren: Gina Shipp, Torian Barnett, and Jada Shipp; great grandchildren: Dymond Woodfaulk, Desiree' Jewell, Jayden Shipp, Ja'Mari Johnson; brother Charles Swink, life-long friend Joan Shaw and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial service August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W 11th Ave, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
