HEARDYSENE SMITH (nee Parker), age 64, resident of Gary, IN passed away Thursday, September 5th. Affectionately known as "Hut" or "Herdy", she was a Horace Mann C/O 73 graduate, employed at Conam Inspections for over 30 years and US Steel Gary (USW Local 1066). Avid Tuesday Night Ladies bowler at Stardust in Merrillville. Proceeded in death by parents John Parker and Mary Parker, 3 siblings Willie Miller, George Woods, and Gloria Parker, 2 nephews, and 2 nieces. Survived by 4 siblings Kevin Miller, Lillian Rucker, Yvonne Miller, Roshanta (John) Holcomb, Jr., Aunt Bobbie Bell, Stepmother Prince Parker, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many special friends.
Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-7 pm, Family hour 5-7 pm. Home-Going Celebration Monday, September 16, 2019, 12 noon, immediately following 9-12 noon viewing. All services will be at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home Pastor Keith Witherspoon Officiant. Interment Fern Oak Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019