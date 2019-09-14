Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Heardysene Smith Obituary
HEARDYSENE SMITH (nee Parker), age 64, resident of Gary, IN passed away Thursday, September 5th. Affectionately known as "Hut" or "Herdy", she was a Horace Mann C/O 73 graduate, employed at Conam Inspections for over 30 years and US Steel Gary (USW Local 1066). Avid Tuesday Night Ladies bowler at Stardust in Merrillville. Proceeded in death by parents John Parker and Mary Parker, 3 siblings Willie Miller, George Woods, and Gloria Parker, 2 nephews, and 2 nieces. Survived by 4 siblings Kevin Miller, Lillian Rucker, Yvonne Miller, Roshanta (John) Holcomb, Jr., Aunt Bobbie Bell, Stepmother Prince Parker, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many special friends.

Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-7 pm, Family hour 5-7 pm. Home-Going Celebration Monday, September 16, 2019, 12 noon, immediately following 9-12 noon viewing. All services will be at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home Pastor Keith Witherspoon Officiant. Interment Fern Oak Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019
