On Monday, September 7, 2020, Hector (Tito) Torres, aged seventy-nine, transitioned to life everlasting surrounded by his loving family in his home. Born in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in December, 1940, Tito grew up in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Froebel High School (Class of 1961). He served honorably in the U.S. Army and retired as a firefighter (Flaco) after twenty years of service with the City of Gary, IN before moving to Winter Haven, FL 14-years ago.
Hector is preceded in death by his parents Juan Cancio and Sara Torres; grandson Steven Edward Taborn II; and nephew Anthony Muñiz.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elga Torres; daughters Lisa Elena (Jaime) Fernandez (Woodstock, IL), Cynthia Yvette Torres (Wayne Conley, Chicago, IL); granddaughters Alejandra Elena Taborn (Tampa, FL) and Miranda Ivette Taborn (Woodstock, IL); sisters Ida Marrero (Lake Station, IN) and Anna Torres Ocasio McAndrew (Las Vegas, NV); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family requests donations in his memory to: Moffitt Cancer Center (moffitt.org
) or HealthWell Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org
).