Helen A. Albrecht, age 92 of Crown Point, passed away September 13, 2020. She was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of '47. She was employed at US Steel for 33 years in the accounting department. Helen was a member of St. Mary Church in Crown Point and was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister. Father Pat referred to Helen as the matriarch of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters and 2 brothers. She loved going to church, cooking her great meals, and playing slots at the casinos. She is survived by her children-Daniel Albrecht, Chuck Albrecht (Tammy), Carrie Murphy (Graydon), Valerie Austin (late Dan), Lisa Cortazar, 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral on Friday, September 18th will begin at Burns at 9:15 am proceeding St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com