On Sunday, March 1 2020, Helen Dumas Hampton Cochran peacefully made her transition from this life mere days before her 90th birthday. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and those who knew her. An elementary school teacher at Garnett and Banneker schools in Gary for 35 years, Helen was born in Anne Manie, Alabama, in Wilcox County on March 8, 1930 to Isaac and Lavinia Dumas. She married Robert Hampton, Sr. on June 17th, 1950. To this union, three children were born. Robert preceded her in death in May 1971. Helen married Royal Cochran, Sr. on August 20, 1977, a devoted father of four children. Royal preceded her death in February, 2009. Helen was the last surviving sibling of her 6 sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her three children Robert Jr (Virginia) Hampton, Jane Ellis, Walter (Marguerite) Hampton, Royal Jr., Penny and Bruce Cochran, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and close friends. Helen was devoted to her faith and was a member of St. Augustine's Episcopal church for 65 years. Visitation: Friday, March 13th, 12-8p.m. Family hour 6-8p.m., AKA rites 6:30pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 11a.m. at St. Augustine's Church, 2425 W. 19th Ave., Gary, IN. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Augustine's Church.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020