Helen G. Edwards
age 85 years, born in Ware, MS and Gary resident for 68 years, exchanged time for eternity June 28, 2020 in her resident with her family at her side. She leaves to cherish fond memories, 3 children: Cora Carlton, Arlean Sanders and Johnnie Edwards; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
