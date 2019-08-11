Helen Gutierrez (nee Perez), age 65, of Crown Point, IN, entered heavens gates on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in East Chicago on June 18, 1954. Helen was preceded in death by her parents: Alex and Erlinda Perez; and granddaughter, Milagro Gutierrez.



Helen is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Luis Gutierrez; children: Yolanda Gutierrez, Luis (Emily) Gutierrez Jr., and Gabriel (Katie) Gutierrez; grandchildren: Kathleen (Kyle) Middleton, Danyelle Gutierrez, Luis Gutierrez III, Gabriel Gutierrez Jr., and Giulianna Gutierrez; great-grandchild, Kyle Lee Middleton; step-grandchildren; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; and many nephews and nieces.



Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, homemaker, and remarkable cook; and was passionate about preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She enjoyed having company and making everyone feel welcomed. Helen would always say, "If we can feed one, then we can feed all who come over". During her trips back to Mexico, there was constantly family and friends coming to visit with her. Helen was a member of Holy Angels Cathedral. She and her husband helped baptize many children into the faith. Helen cherished the moments watching her grandchildren play and grow.



Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Cathedral of the Holy Angels Catholic Church, 640 Tyler St., Gary, IN 46402 with Fr. Mike Surufka officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.



Sign Helen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500. Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019