Helen J. Gunter Obituary
Helen J. Gunter Mudd, 84, of DeMotte, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019_ She is survived by: Donald (Lydia) Gunter of Highland, IN, Karen Gunter of Bath Township, MI, Julie Gunter of DeMotte, IN, Chuck (Gina) Mudd, of Hebron, IN, 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, estranged brother Michael (Carole) Strange, fur babies Destiny (Baby), Bandit, Dakota, Sassy, Serenity, and Princess (Fife), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Willard Mudd, Jr

Friends are invited to visit with the family Friday, November 22, 2019 at Risen Community Church, 5780 W State Road 10, DeMotte, IN, 46310 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Funeral Service to be held at the church at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Weston Cemetery, Rensselaer, IN.

Helen was an EMT for Keener Township Ambulance, Steinke Ambulance, and was an EMT for 9 years at the Indianapolis 500 Medical Staff. Helen was a member of Risen Community Church, was an Organizer of the American Eagle Flight 4184 Roadside Memorial, and maintained crosses and services every October 31, 1995 dinner at Roselawn Methodist Church.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
