Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Helen Keeby


1940 - 2019
Helen Keeby Obituary
Helen J. Keeby age 78, residing in Indianapolis, In was called home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. She was born October 7, 1940 in Birmingham, AL to the late William and Maggie Keeby.Helen attended Parker High School where she was a high stepping baton twirling majorette. At age 14 she relocated to Gary, IN and attended Froebel High School.She was employed as a cook for several years at the Kresges Restaurant in the Gary Village. After leaving there she became employed as a bus attendant with the Gary School Corporation where she retired from.She preceded in death by her son William Keeby and her grandson Gregory Bradshaw;two sisters Eloise and Anniece; four brothers, Landers, Robert, James,and Joseph. She leaves to cherish her memories one sister Joann Jackson of Michigan City, IN; five daughters Wanda Bradshaw of Gary, IN, Neenah Keeby of Atlanta, GA, Andrea Geiger of South Bend, IN, Cassandra(Bennie) Comer of Indianapolis, IN; and Janal Kinsey of Indianapolis; five grandchildren Natalia, Leroy, Myhia, Onniesha, and Dante'; two nephews Arthur and special nephew Edward "Charlie Poke"three nieces Delores, Debra and Armenta; special friends Tracy Passmore, Jernell Walker, Kim Peeler Tracey Lackey-Adkins and Keisha Anderson and a host of great grand children, family and friends. Wake Thursday February 21,2019 9:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Powell- Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary ,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
