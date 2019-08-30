May 31, 1919 to August 15, 2019. Galatians 3:14,15 "For this reason I bend my



Helen Lovie (nee Mackins) Moton was born to Dora and Walter Mackins on May 31, 1919.



She was the 6th child of 9 born into that family. Helen was the last surviving family member.She was preceded in death by her father, Walter, mother, Dora, brothers Melvoy, Warnie, Otis, Felix and Alvin Mackins; and sisters Dovie Brown, Nevada Swayze and Ardena Williams, 2 step daughters Ozie Avery and Taney, 2 grandsons, Keenan Harris and Mark Collier, 2 grand daughters, Dorothy Collier and Latasha Davis and other loved family members that includes sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and a huge international spiritual family all the way back to Abel.



Helen married Whitfield Moton and made her home in Gary, IN. To that union 4 children were born, Eleanor, Noreen, Walter Moton (his wife Lillie) and Olivia Moton-Harris. There was 5 grand children and 8 great grand children that were dear to Helen ; the late Dorothy Collier , Darlene Montgomery, Michael Collier and the late Mark Collier, the late Keenan Harris (his wife Lillian and 3 great-grands - Kennedy, Keenan-David and KeVon); Walter Harris Jr (his wife Natalia and 2 great-grands -Ja Lisa and Jalen); William Harris, and Warren Harris.



A Memorial will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Calumet Congregation, 1401 W. 20th Avenue Gary, IN 46407. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019