Helen Lucille (Owen) Keilman, age 97, of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1922 in French Lick, IN to Henry and Mable (Cox) Owen.
Lucille was a long time resident of Portage, Indiana. She was a wife, mother, church secretary and for many years a teacher and reading instructor for Lake Station Schools. She was a lifelong member of the Christian Church. Lucille graduated from Lake Station Edison High School. She married Fred Keilman of Gary, IN a WWII veteran on March 4, 1946.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Mable & Henry Owen; brothers, Lowell, Benjamin and Gerald and sisters, Ruth Netting and Louise Walters. She is survived by two daughters, Joyce K. Smith of Indianapolis and Susan K (Larry) Payne of Portage, IN; three grandchildren, Susan (Mike) Montgomery of Ohio, Patricia (Brian) Lane of Valparaiso, IN and Michael (Jesse) Smith of California; four great grandchildren, Kyle (Chance) Shoults, Michaela Redlark, Robby Redlark and Broghan Lane; two great great grandchildren, Mia and Kinsley and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020