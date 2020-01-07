Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Keilman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lucille Keilman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Lucille Keilman Obituary
Helen Lucille (Owen) Keilman, age 97, of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1922 in French Lick, IN to Henry and Mable (Cox) Owen.

Lucille was a long time resident of Portage, Indiana. She was a wife, mother, church secretary and for many years a teacher and reading instructor for Lake Station Schools. She was a lifelong member of the Christian Church. Lucille graduated from Lake Station Edison High School. She married Fred Keilman of Gary, IN a WWII veteran on March 4, 1946.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Mable & Henry Owen; brothers, Lowell, Benjamin and Gerald and sisters, Ruth Netting and Louise Walters. She is survived by two daughters, Joyce K. Smith of Indianapolis and Susan K (Larry) Payne of Portage, IN; three grandchildren, Susan (Mike) Montgomery of Ohio, Patricia (Brian) Lane of Valparaiso, IN and Michael (Jesse) Smith of California; four great grandchildren, Kyle (Chance) Shoults, Michaela Redlark, Robby Redlark and Broghan Lane; two great great grandchildren, Mia and Kinsley and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -