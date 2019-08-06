|
|
Helen Marie Atwater, age 73, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1945 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to the late Paul and Rita Robinson. She will always be remembered as a loving , hard working woman. Helen is survived by her sons, Jason Atwater of Valparaiso, Jonathan Atwater of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Tull; ex-husband, Steve Atwater of Georgia; sister, Paula (Greg) St. Germain of Chesterton; cousins, Diane (Keith) Fredericks, Elaine (Gene) Bruszewski, Helen Starkey, Kevin (Cathy) Robinson; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica; niece, Connie Goldsworthy; sister, Jackie Zeller; brother-in-law, David Zeller; sister, Mary Ruchti; brother-in-law, James Ruchti; brother, Paul Robinson, Jr. Per Helen's wishes, there will be no services. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019