Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Helen Atwater
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Atwater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Atwater


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Helen M. Atwater Obituary
Helen Marie Atwater, age 73, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1945 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to the late Paul and Rita Robinson. She will always be remembered as a loving , hard working woman. Helen is survived by her sons, Jason Atwater of Valparaiso, Jonathan Atwater of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Tull; ex-husband, Steve Atwater of Georgia; sister, Paula (Greg) St. Germain of Chesterton; cousins, Diane (Keith) Fredericks, Elaine (Gene) Bruszewski, Helen Starkey, Kevin (Cathy) Robinson; many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica; niece, Connie Goldsworthy; sister, Jackie Zeller; brother-in-law, David Zeller; sister, Mary Ruchti; brother-in-law, James Ruchti; brother, Paul Robinson, Jr. Per Helen's wishes, there will be no services. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now