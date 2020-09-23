1/1
Helen M. Claypool
Helen M. Claypool, age 81, passed on September 15th 2020. She was born to the late Limmie and Bernice (Conwill) Patterson, on October 31st 1938. Helen was educated through the Gary public schools and graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in the class of 1958. Helen was employed with the Gary Community School Corporation for 38 years. During most of this time, she was a beloved member of the Beckman Middle School family. Helen was also a 40 year member of the United Methodist Church most recently a Communion Steward and Usher at Christ United Methodist Church. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Limmie, Jr. and James and her sister in law Gracie. She is survived by her son Lamar (Inell) Claypool, three 3 grandchildren, Jacinta, Josiah & Jamilla, great-grandson Joshuah; brother, Gerald Patterson and sisters, Myrlin Delores Freeman and Marjorie Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
