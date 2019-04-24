Helen M. Philpott (nee Owen), age 96, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.Helen is survived by 5 daughters: Gale (Perry) Lively of Reynoldsburg, OH, Joyce Jewell of El Cajon, CA, Cathy (Richard) Cheliras of Chesapeake, VA, Carol (Kevin) Nicolin of Edmond, OK and Roberta Huitsing of Highland; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sisters: Irene Smith of Valparaiso and Arlene (Carl) Lazarro of Shipshewana, IN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews from the Owen and Philpott families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Philpott, Jr. and 3 grandchildren.Helen was the owner of House of Renz, a District Manager for Avon and salesperson for the Post Tribune. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church then joined New Day Community Church (formerly Merrillville United Methodist Church).Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastors Jared Jennette and Kevin Nicolin officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321.To view directions and sign Helen's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 769-3322. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary