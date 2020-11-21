Helen V. Hughes "Briss" was born April 18,1945 in Memphis TN and called home on November 13,2020. Ordained in the 1980's and a member of CMI Overseer Reuben Berry,Jr Pastor. Predeceased; her parents James and Beulah Morgan, husband Garland Hughes, son Garland E Hughes, siblings Robert,Floyd,Geraldine and Kenneth Morgan and grandparents Johnnie and Irby Houston. Those left to cherish her are her loving daughter Hortensia,baby sister Denise, Aunt Sarah Houston and a host of family and friends. Public Visitation Monday November 23,2020 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 West 15th Ave. Gary IN. In lieu of flowers, may be made to City Floral 219-768-4755 or Allen's Florist 219-949-6934. Graveside Services Tuesday November 24,2020 will be at Evergreen Memorial Park 3815 West 39th Ave. Hobart IN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store