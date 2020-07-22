Henrietta Eubanks

Henri,



You will truly be missed. I will definitely miss your sweet loving smile and gentle kindnesses to me and my family as next door neighbor's as I grew up. I certainly consider you as a loving Auntie who had a positive impact on my life as an individual.

God has called a great one home to continue His work in Heaven. RIH, Henri, you will be missed.

May God continue comfort my entire Eubanks family in this time of sorrow knowing that God is always in control!



Wayne Carlisle

Friend