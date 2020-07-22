Henrietta Eubanks, 79 of Gary, Indiana passed away July 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lillie Eubanks and one sister Weslene Green. Henrietta was known for her kind heart and loving personality. She will be truly missed. Visitation 10:00 a.m. – 11:00a.m. A celebration of life Friday July 24, 2020 all at St. Monica St. Luke 645 Rhode Island Street. Please remember CDC guidelines mask are required and hand sanitizer.
God bless Henrietta with eternal rest from her loving and caring labors, and God grant you her family peace and consolation. Pastor Emeritus of SS. Monica & Luke
Father Pat Gaza
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Henri was. Very kind person she had that type of spirit that what she said to ,you ,You could not get mad at her because she would laugh before you could even digest what she said, but you will be missed ,but NOT Forgotten
Alexis Taylor
Family
July 22, 2020
Henri,
You will truly be missed. I will definitely miss your sweet loving smile and gentle kindnesses to me and my family as next door neighbor's as I grew up. I certainly consider you as a loving Auntie who had a positive impact on my life as an individual. God has called a great one home to continue His work in Heaven. RIH, Henri, you will be missed. May God continue comfort my entire Eubanks family in this time of sorrow knowing that God is always in control!
Wayne Carlisle
Friend
July 21, 2020
Henri will truly be missed. She was always so kind to myself and to my boys, Robert and Thomas. Rest in love and in peace.
Tiffany Cornwell
Family
July 21, 2020
I REMEMBER THE ENTIRE EUBANKS FAMILY: IT WAS A FUN HOUSE TO COME OVER TO VISIT; PLENTLY OF FOOD, GOOD MUSIC, HENEIRETTA WAS A GOOD DANCER, ALL OF THE EUBANKS WAS, I WILL REMEMBER HER SO FULL OF LIFE, WITH HER SMILE. MAY GOD GRANT YOU OEACE AT THIS TIME
JEANETTE DYSON
Friend
July 20, 2020
Henrietta you fought the good fight, an now there are better plans for you. Your kindness and loving ways will surely be missed, but will always be around. Continue to watch over all who crossed your path, and those who didn't as your spirit remains. Well done Henrietta you're loved, but God loves you best!!!
Fred Virden
Friend
July 20, 2020
y condolences to all the sisters . You had such a strong bond. Henri definitely had a heart of gold; always pleasant , sweet & kind. To all the family know shes at rest. God has called her home. It is well my friends. God loves her to, no more pain.
Ellen Carter
Friend
